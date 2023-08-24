Haverhill Voters May Vote Early in City Preliminary Election, Beginning Sept. 5

Local election season is here and Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright says early voting begins in less than two weeks.

Haverhill’s preliminary election, with the mayor’s race on every ballot, but few others, takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12. Early Voting for the preliminary municipal election run from Tuesday Sept. 5, to Friday Sept. 8. All early voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles office in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. Handicap access is available from the Main Street side of the building with parking in the lower parking lot.

Dates and times are Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the Sept. 12 preliminary election is Friday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 5, by 5: p.m. On election day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at voters’ usual poll locations.

Those wishing to confirm their voter registration status, may visit here or call the city clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.

Preliminary election candidates are listed below.

Preliminary Election Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 Campaign (Names listed in ballot order under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Wood, Scott W. Jr. Cooper, Guy E. Campanile, Debra Eleftheriou, George City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Wood, Scott W. Jr. Thomas, Courtney Simmons, Fred A. School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas Downer, Edward Rogers, Hunter

