MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show Takes Place Sept. 4

The annual MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show takes place on Labor Day.

Antique vehicles 25 years and older are allowed to participate. Food vendors will also be on hand and donations of canned goods to benefit the Atkinson Food Bank will be accepted at the registration desk. Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted to benefit the Atkinson Lions Club and the Atkinson Fire Association.

The show was named in honor of the late Fred MacDonald who started the event years ago.

The MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show takes place Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Atkinson Town Common and adjacent Fire Department grounds Vehicles for display should arrive between 8 and 10 a.m. A rain date is set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

