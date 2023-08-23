Greater Haverhill Chamber and Wellness Hot Yoga Plan Healthy Living Expo

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Hot Yoga are having a “Healthy Living Expo,” free to the public, at the end of September.

Organizers say the event focuses on health, fitness, nutrition, financial wellness, emotional wellness and living green.

The Healthy Living Expo takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., both inside and outside at HC Media and Harbor Place plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Haverhill Chamber members who wish to display or offer goods or services may reserve a spot, indoor or outdoor, for $100. The fee is $200 for non-member vendors. Fees include a six-foot table and two chairs. Outdoor vendors may bring their own tents.

