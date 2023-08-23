Governor, Others Learn Firsthand How Tuition Equity Law Benefits Northern Essex Students

Gov. Maura Healey was on hand Tuesday when state leaders witnessed firsthand how students from Northern Essex Community College may benefit from the state’s new Tuition Equity law that allows for students without legal immigration status to qualify for in-state tuition rates and state financial aid.

Healey joined Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and Senate President Karen E. Spilka, legislators, advocates, students and leadership from other public colleges and universities at the Lawrence Campus of Northern Essex Community College. Student Joan Shauri, a Health Professions major at Northern Essex, said she moved to the United States from Tanzania when she was 10 years old. She learned at age 16 she is undocumented, which made her goal of one day becoming a nurse practitioner seem out of reach.

“In order to apply for the nursing program, I had to take prerequisite classes, which would typically take a person a semester or two to complete. However, it took me years because I had to take one or two classes at a time. Because of my status, these classes cost three times the amount an in-state student pays for tuition,” Shauri said. “With the passing of this new bill, I now feel as though I have an opportunity to pursue my education further.”

The bill amends state law to allow in-state tuition and fees for undocumented students who have attended high school in Massachusetts for at least three years and either graduated from a high school in the state or attained the equivalent. An estimated 16,000 students in the Commonwealth could benefit from the policy change.

“This is a great day for our state. This is a big step forward for students who have grown up here, worked here, and followed their dreams here in Massachusetts. It’s what is fair and what is right. They’re going to continue their journey on the same terms as their peers,” said Healey.

Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn was among those cheering. He said, “Today’s celebration is 20 years in the making. In that time, and in particular the last few months, a lot of people have contributed their time, talent and support to this effort.”

