Nonprofits to Network at Merrimack Valley Chamber Mixer Thursday; Collect School Supplies

Leaders of area nonprofits are invited to network during a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce mixer Thursday night.

The free for members event is part of the Chamber’s nonprofit series and takes place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-7 p.m., at Forage Flower Company, 60 Island St., Suite 83, in Lawrence. Admission for non-members is $10.

Attendees are asked to bring a backpack, notebook, binder or any school supply to assist with the Chamber’s Back to School Drive.

Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...