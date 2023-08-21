Former Haverhill Firefighter, Businessman and City Councilor William P. Chase Dies at 75

Fondly remembered by many as “Wonderful William,” William Paul Chase passed peacefully on Aug. 17, at the age of 75.

Born on Nov. 16, 1947, to Jeanette (Pineault) and Jesse Chase, he was a lifelong resident of Haverhill. From his early days as a shoeshine boy on the streets of Haverhill, he displayed an entrepreneurial spirit that would shape his destiny. During this time, fate intervened, and he met the love of his life, Laura J. Chase.

Service and dedication followed as Chase enlisted in the United States Army. He transitioned to become a Haverhill firefighter, a role he held close to his heart and considered one his proudest accomplishments.

He founded Valley Gutter, which evolved into Valley Window and Siding. Through hard work and perseverance, he exemplified what it meant to be a self-made businessman.

Chase’s roots were deeply intertwined with Haverhill as a dedicated member of his community serving as a city councilor, allowing him to influence positive change. His impact went beyond professional achievements. He was a generous supporter for many local youth organizations including the original Haverhill Boxing Club, Haverhill Boys & Girls Club and the Firefighter of the Month Award. Chase was a generous man and would give you the shirt off his back.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Laura J. (Fegan) Chase and brother-in-law, Edward Fegan and siblings Robert Chase, Sandra Valenkas and Helen Jaffarian. He leaves behind his brother Clifford Chase and his wife Marcia Chase of East Kingston, N.H.

He is survived by and will be deeply missed by his three children and their spouses, William Paul II and his wife Lynne Ann of Methuen, Bryan Edward and his wife Elizabeth of Methuen and Valerie Ann (Chase) Wood and husband Cale Wood Sr. of Bradford. Chase was a proud father but even prouder “Papa” to his seven grandchildren, Zachary, Harrison, Cameron, Gabrielle, Connor, Cale Jr. and Grace. His grandchildren will remember his famous words to each of them, “Papa loves you.”

He will be especially missed by his longtime companion Dorothy Early, who was always by his side.

The family is especially grateful to and thanks Penacook Place for the care and love they showed “Wonderful William “during his most difficult days.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Hearts Parish, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford.

Contributions in Chase’s Memory may be made to the Haverhill Boys & Girls Club, 55 Emerson St, Haverhill, MA 01830, as well as Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club, 84 Locust St., Haverhill, MA 01830, or by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/e7jv64.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...