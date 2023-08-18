Sixth Annual Restaurant Week in Haverhill Kicks Off; Taste Test Offers Chances to Win Gift Cards

Haverhill’s Sixth Annual Restaurant Week unofficially kicked off last night with L’Arche Boston North’s sold out “The Longest Table,” but much more continues through next week.

This year, Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alex Eberhardt says there is added incentive for diners. They have chances to win gift cards simply by stopping in at seven or more participating breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack spots through next Thursday, Aug. 24.

Eberhardt said patrons should pick up a “Taste Test” card at any participating eatery. At each location they visit, diners simply ask their server to sign the block for that venue and return completed cards to the Chamber by Wednesday Aug. 30. They’re also asked to vote for their favorites and winners in various categories that will be named at the Tasty Awards party Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Barrio Haverhill, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Those who haven’t already reserved will miss out tonight on a bourbon, tequila beer and wine tasting. The event, from 5-7 p.m., at Liquor Warehouse, 64 Locust St., Haverhill, is sold out.

Participants listing special offers through Aug. 24 include Barrio, River St. Café, Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, The Tap, A-1 Deli, G’s Texas Southern Flare, Craft Dog Deli, Peddler’s Daughter, Crusttown, Burrito Spice, Wicked Axe, Stacks, Jimmy K’s Restaurant, Grande Mexico, Roma Restaurant, Steampunk Station, Raff’s Café, Drop Café, Tawa Tandoor Restaurant and Bar, Athens Pizza and Subs, Essex Street Grille, Kaldi’s Café, Roasted Coffee Bar, Loaded Haverhill and Keon’s 105 Bistro.

