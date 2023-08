The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting a senior Luau Luncheon.

Well-known local entertainer and Elvis impersonator, Rick Anthony, will perform and lunch is included. Attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire.

The Luau Luncheon takes place Friday, Aug. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, contact the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...