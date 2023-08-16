Holy Apostles Ladies Philoptochos Seeks Vendors for Fall Craft Fair Sept. 30

Vendors are wanted for the Fall Craft Fair at Haverhill’s Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church.

Sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society, the fair features Greek pastries and other refreshments as well as crafts. Money raised will be used for scholarships and other donations.

Tables rent for $35 each and must be reserved by contacting Elaine Tzitzon at [email protected] or by calling 978-618-7767.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 154 Winter St., Haverhill.

