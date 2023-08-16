Haverhill Flood Damage Costs Rise Millions Above First Estimate; Residents Tell Horror Stories

Haverhill city councilors heard first-hand Tuesday some horror stories from residents who suffered significant losses due to last week’s storms and resultant flooding.

At the request of Mayor James J. Fiorentini, the Council held an emergency meeting to join with the mayor in declaring a state of emergency in Haverhill following that unprecedented deluge. The Aug. 8 storm resulted in several inches of rain causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses as well as damaging the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

While the range of devastation is still being assessed, the mayor’s original estimate of $1 million is likely to grow significantly.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert P. Pistone, who also holds the position of emergency management director for the city, told the Council, the estimates are already well beyond that.

“As of today, we’ve had 85 residents turn in flood damage forms totaling approximately $1.6 million and we’ve had 10 businesses turn in forms totaling $2.2 million. As of right now, we are looking at about $3.8 million in estimated damages just from individuals and businesses. That does not count our public infrastructure,” he said.

The mayor listed some of the infrastructure under review.

“We have everybody out looking at every road, sewer, wastewater line, trench, bridge so that we can get as much information as possible as quickly as possible for MEMA and FEMA to see if we can get some MEMA funds for the clean-up and the damage to the infrastructure,” he said.

The mayor said he was pleased to note some residents who were forced to evacuate from their homes because of the threat of collapse into a sinkhole created by flooding were cleared to return to their homes as of Wednesday.

Many residents are not that lucky, however. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan introduced Lisa Corr of Gale Avenue who told the Council because a city drain pipe had not been properly maintained, this was not her first flooding issue. It was, however, the worst.

“This is a finished basement. My daughter was living down there. They lost so much stuff. They lost their bed, they lost their mattresses, the kids’ clothes were floating all around. This was something the city was aware of and they’re not addressing it, and I just ask for the city’s help to get this resolved,” she pleaded.

Councilor Melinda E. Barrett also introduced two Salem Street residents who found themselves suddenly living next door to a giant sinkhole. Megan Cowan and Colleen Williams said they are concerned.

“Melinda has the pictures of the sinkhole that is in our front yard. It’s about six feet in some spots. The stairs are just straight down. We’re worried. That sinkhole is headed towards the road. There’s a hole under the sidewalk. I got down and put my arm in it and no matter what, I can’t touch ground in any direction and we have so many walker-bys, I worry about their safety, their pet’s safety and our yard and our house,” they said.

Ultimately, councilors voted unanimously to join with the mayor in the state of emergency declaration as well as follow a suggestion by Sullivan that the Council compose and send a letter to all of Haverhill’s state and federal representatives asking them to help provide necessary financial relief.

They also emphasized that homeowners and business owners have only until Aug.18 to fill out and return a damage assessment form, available by contacting the Haverhill Police Department.

