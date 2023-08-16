Essex District Attorney Identifies 59-Year-Old Plaistow, N.H., Man as Haverhill Drowning Victim

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker Wednesday identified 59-year-old Robert Levesque of Plaistow, N.H., as the man who drowned Saturday night in Haverhill.

According to an earlier report from Tucker’s office, Levesque was on a boat at Marianna’s Marina, 72 Coffin Ave., when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell into the Merrimack River.

Haverhill Police arrived at 11:47 p.m. and were able to move Levesque onto a dock. He was then taken to Holy Family Hospital, Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead.

