Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Receives Grant From Women’s Fund of Essex County

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill was one of several local beneficiaries of grants awarded recently by the Women’s Fund of Essex County, managed by Essex County Community Foundation.

A one-year grant of $6,000 was awarded to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for its girls’ empowerment programs. It was one of 14 nonprofits sharing in $282,000 distributed.

“This year, we focused our grant making on programs addressing some of the critical issues of the post-pandemic environment for women and girls: academic achievement gap for girls, equity and social justice, health and mental health, and leadership development,” said Trish Moore, co-president of The Women’s Fund of Essex County.

From skills training and employment readiness to promoting health and wellness, financial literacy, empowerment and mentoring, The Women’s Fund supports a wide range of programming targeted toward helping women and girls find success at work, school, home and life.

Co-president Wendy Roworth added, “By making bold investments in a wide range of organizations working to address the most pressing issues facing women and girls throughout Essex County, we strive to be a catalyst for change in their lives. We believe that stronger women and girls build stronger families, and stronger families build stronger communities.”

Nearby organizations awarded three-year grants of $24,000 over three years were Blessed Stephen Bellesini, OSA Academy, Lawrence, Alumnae Support College Success Program; Catie’s Closet, Inc., Lawrence, meeting the basic needs of Lawrence girls; Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Newburyport, and Girls Inc., prevention programming expansion; Notre Dame Education Center, Lawrence, nursing assistant/home health aide program; and Youth Development Organization, Lawrence, YDO STEAM Learning for Girls called “Makehers.”

