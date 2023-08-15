Whittier Tech Career Technical Initiative Students Build New Shed for Veasey Park

Ten students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s Career Technical Initiative Carpentry Program recently completed a new shed for Veasey Park in Groveland.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said they mimicked the framing of a house to build the shed which will be used for storing various tools and supplies to maintain the park.

The project was initiated by Whittier Tech Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz, who coordinated with former Whittier Automotive Instructor Ed Reed and the local group that oversees Veasey Park in Groveland. Carpentry students collaborated with Computer-Aided Design students to create a design for the new shed. All of the supplies needed for the build were purchased through a state grant.

“It makes me feel great to know that I am capable of creating something that makes a difference,” said Jaden Capeles, of Haverhill, one of the students in the program. “I have a job opportunity in the carpentry field as a result of being in the Summer CTI Program! I feel like I have learned a lot over and am proud to have contributed to a community project like this in a meaningful way.”

Besides Capeles students in the CTI Carpentry Program included Daniel Giannatsis, Jorvanny Ortiz, Israel Tricoche Jr., Jazaih Perez and Dillon Wolf, all of Haverhill; Junior Guzman and Markino Mathurin, both of Lawrence; Olga Reynolds of Methuen; and Liam Fogle, of Georgetown. Whittier Tech staff involved in the project included Vocational Coordinator Moskevitz, Carpentry Instructor Mark Whittier and Computer-Aided Development/Drafting Instructor Scott Robertson.

Lynch said, “The Initiative is not only a door-opener to all of the students that participate, but it also builds their confidence in their industry skills as they move into the professional realm.”

The Summer Career Technical Initiative is designed to help students find meaningful employment directly after completing the program.

