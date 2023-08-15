Santa Sauce and Snowball Contest Sept. 22 Benefits 59th Annual VFW Santa Parade

Foodies, chefs and fans of spaghetti sauce and meatballs are invited to attend a Santa Sauce and Snowball Fundraiser in September in support of the 59th Annual VFW Santa Parade this fall.

Cooks will vie to be named creator of the best sauce. Contestants must prepare sauce or meatballs or both, which will be judged separately. Entries will be judged by a panel of peers. For those who wish to feast on sauce and meatballs, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those younger than 18. The night includes a cash bar, raffles, a silent auction and a special guest appearance.

It takes place Friday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

All proceeds will be used to fund the Santa Parade. Tickets for contestants are $25 for sauce or meatballs or $40 for both. There’s more at haverhillsantaparade.com.

