Montréal Canadiens’ Harris Reminisces in Haverhill, Makes Pledge to Boys and Girls Club

While the City of Haverhill has had its share of sports luminaries over the years, only one former Hillie has made it to the National Hockey League.

Haverhill native Jordan Harris was back in his hometown last week and youth hockey coach Stephen J. Costa introduced him to the Haverhill City Council.

“Jordan’s career has been quite the story. Jordan is regarded as one of the best players ever to come out of Northeastern University. Selected in the third round in the 2018 draft by the Montréal Canadiens, Jordan joined the Montréal Canadiens and was a huge success,” he told councilors.

Costa went on to laud not only Jordan’s skill on the ice but also his community service work, noting that he was nominated for the NHL King Clancy Award this year. It’s a recognition given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Praised by the councilors for his efforts on and off the ice, Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan took the opportunity to suggest a career move.

“Thank you Jordan for coming and thank you for bringing such a shine to Haverhill in the hockey field. What’s it going take to get you to transfer to the Bruins?” He asked.

While taking the fifth on that suggestion, Harris reminisced about growing up in the city.

“You know, I grew up in Haverhill and hockey was a thing that we always did in my family and I’m very happy to have my Dad here tonight. Growing up, I dreamed just to follow in his footsteps and thankfully, things have worked out along the way and hopefully, they continue to,” he said.

Acknowledging the vital part the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill played in developing his skills in the game, Harris said he is making a donation of hockey equipment to the Boys and Girls Club to help younger kids in the same way.

