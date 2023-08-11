More than $1 Million in Flood Damage Prompts Haverhill Emergency Declaration

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini declared a state of emergency Thursday, saying flooding this week delivered more than $1 million in damage to the city’s sewer system and, as yet, untotaled damage to businesses and homes.

The Haverhill City Council is also expected to call an emergency meeting next Tuesday. Fiorentini said a formal state of emergency isn’t required by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency or Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain aid, but it does allow the city’s wastewater department to incur deficit spending if necessary.

“There is a gigantic collapse of the sewer line that goes from the Mount Washington area, Ford Street, all the way down to River Street. It’s going to be a million—at least a million—in order to do it,” he explained.

The city’s effort comes after North Andover declared an emergency after intense flooding along High Street impacted more than 100 businesses and homes. Congressman Seth Moulton toured the area Thursday with Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua and local officials.

State emergency management officials were also on hand Thursday to evaluate a deep sinkhole, behind a Mount Washington home, down to the damaged sewer line. The mayor said he expects emergency piping to be complete within about two weeks. As WHAV reported earlier this week, Public Works Director Robert E. Ward said a 200- to 300-foot stretch of old brick sewer “blew out” bringing sewage into River Street.

While the city may receive emergency relief, downpours and flooding this week damaged properties across the city, on both sides of the Merrimack River. The mayor said the emergency declaration could help people rebuild.

“That MEMA and FEMA money will help us in order to make these repairs, help us to be able to make emergency repairs, but much more importantly, might make us eligible for low-interest loans for our homeowners or our businesses,” he said.

The mayor said homeowners should not get their hopes up since rules require “a certain threshold for the whole county” which may make it difficult. Businesses, however, have “a real shot at” obtaining loans. He acknowledged widespread damage, including flooding at Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill—the same site as a planned mixed use, residential and commercial “village.”

“We need a certain threshold of businesses to sign up to be able to eligible for MEMA and FEMA funding. The MEMA and FEMA funding for businesses is no interest loans. There are no grants available,” he explained.

He said the city is already reaching out to businesses by email and inviting others to inquire. The city has also posted a form for requesting assistance here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...