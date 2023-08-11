Haverhill’s Classes of 1965 Plan Reunion Sept. 22

The reunion for Haverhill’s Classes of 1965 is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22.

It brings together graduates and their friends from Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, St. James High School and Central Catholic that day, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Roma Ristorante, 29 Middlesex St., Bradford.

The event is a casual social gathering. A cash bar is available and attendees also may order from a limited menu if desired. The reunion committee is also seeking input on future reunions, including advice on how many years apart reunions should be held and at what time.

Reserve by contacting Steven Sardella by calling 978-457-4973 or emailing [email protected]. Classmates also may update their contact information with Sardella if it has changed.

