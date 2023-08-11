Haverhill Commuter Rail Line Passengers Face Rerouting, Shuttle Buses for Two Months in Fall

(See also map below.)

Those relying on the Haverhill commuter rail line will find their trip a little more complicated for about a two-month period this fall as the MBTA implements a federally mandated signal system.

Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be rerouted along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station. Shuttle buses will then replace regular train service between Reading and Oak Grove, where passengers may make an Orange Line connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.

Officials say construction related to the Automatic Train Control/ Positive Train Control project takes place for 58 days from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will make stops in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill and Oak Grove.

The new safety control system monitors a train’s location, direction and speed in real time and reduces speed when required to help prevent collisions.

