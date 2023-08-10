Haverhill’s Smart Manufacturing Initiative to Work with Worcester on National Competitiveness Effort

Haverhill is joining forces with Worcester to establish a regional technology and innovation hub consistent with the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s plans to boost the nation’s competitiveness.

The collaboration comes as the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative moves to consolidate the state’s proposals to meet the fed’s call for “strengthening a region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize and deploy critical technologies.” Leaders of Haverhill’s Smart Manufacturing Tech Hub Steering Committee said the city’s plans dovetail well with Worcester’s. In a letter of support this week for the Worcester-based Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives, City Council Vice President John A. Michitson and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alexandria Eberhardt explained the collaboration.

“When the Central Massachusetts workforce center is operational, we will hire graduating students for biomanufacturing companies in Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. If a pilot manufacturing facility is built for biomanufacturing, startups and scaleups from Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley would utilize it for process development and pilot scale manufacturing. In return, Haverhill’s Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center, with its model smart factory, will share best practices in smart manufacturing and automation, as well as facilities, with the MBI-led Consortium in a complementary manner.”

They noted components of Haverhill’s contributions include “a new advanced manufacturing business park, a new downtown life sciences/food tech innovation center and expanding its Ward Hill Business Park with many existing manufacturers.”

The Haverhill effort was detailed by Michitson back in January as involving the city’s various industrial parks as well as a proposed business park at the old Dutton Airport, off Amesbury Road.

According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, “The Tech Hubs Program seeks to ensure that the industries of the future—and their good jobs—start, grow, and remain in the United States. This program will invest in U.S. regions that are focused on technologies within or across the key technology focus areas outlined in the statute.”

Besides Michitson and Eberhardt, leaders of Haverhill’s effort include Northern Essex Community College Vice President, Institutional Advancement Allison Dolan-Wilson and state Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

