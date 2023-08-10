Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library Receives $15,000 Grant for Story and Play Project

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library will use a federal grant to expand its “Story and Play Project,” an interactive early childhood program with a free, inclusive, accessible and educational space for the community.

Library Director Darcy Lepore said the $15,000 federal Library Services and Technology Act grant was distributed by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. The Story and Play Project is overseen by Youth Services Librarian Bergen Daley.

“This funding will help us expand our early childhood programs and expand the possibilities of interactive learning and engagement for our younger community members,” Lepore said in a statement.

The money will be used to purchase mobile, child-sized furniture, STEAM toys and equipment, more guest programs and enhancements for the reading garden, including a composter, a mud kitchen and an outdoor glockenspiel.

