Bradford Bike Guy Offers Bicycle Repair Workshop Aug. 22

By |

Nevins Memorial Library. (WHAV News file photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

“Bradford Bike Guy,” Torin Cattanach, is teaching a basic bike repair workshop later this month at Nevins Memorial Library.

Cattanach, a student at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, will help attendees learn about repair and maintenance of bicycles. Those who plan on attending may bring a bike that is in need of repairs.

The workshop takes place Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5-6 p.m., at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen. After the presentation, the Bike Guy will be available to fix some of the bicycles in need of attention until 8 p.m. He may decline to fix bikes that need time consuming repairs.

Comments are closed.