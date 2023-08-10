Bradford Bike Guy Offers Bicycle Repair Workshop Aug. 22

“Bradford Bike Guy,” Torin Cattanach, is teaching a basic bike repair workshop later this month at Nevins Memorial Library.

Cattanach, a student at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, will help attendees learn about repair and maintenance of bicycles. Those who plan on attending may bring a bike that is in need of repairs.

The workshop takes place Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5-6 p.m., at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen. After the presentation, the Bike Guy will be available to fix some of the bicycles in need of attention until 8 p.m. He may decline to fix bikes that need time consuming repairs.

