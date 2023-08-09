‘Tours at Twilight’ Gives Public Chance to Visit Eight Historical Haverhill Sites

Tours of eight places that shine a light on Haverhill’s past will be opened to the public on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Haverhill Cultural Treasures offers “Tours at Twilight” from 5 to 8 p.m. with a single ticket providing access to the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.

Visitors will learn about the blaze that destroyed 10 acres of buildings in Haverhill’s shoe manufacturing district. Firefighters fought it with primitive equipment in a gale wind at -6 degrees. They will visit the Whittier family farm about which the famous poem “Snowbound” was written and more.

Ticketholders who cannot visit all places during the tour may visit each site once through the end of October. Tickets are $25 and the tour is free for anyone younger than 18. Those wishing to buy tickets may do so here.

