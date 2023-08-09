‘Tours at Twilight’ Gives Public Chance to Visit Eight Historical Haverhill Sites

By |

Aftermath of the Great Fire of 1882 along Washington Street in downtown Haverhill.

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Tours of eight places that shine a light on Haverhill’s past will be opened to the public on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Haverhill Cultural Treasures offers “Tours at Twilight” from 5 to 8 p.m. with a single ticket providing access to the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.

Visitors will learn about the blaze that destroyed 10 acres of buildings in Haverhill’s shoe manufacturing district. Firefighters fought it with primitive equipment in a gale wind at -6 degrees. They will visit the Whittier family farm about which the famous poem “Snowbound” was written and more.

Ticketholders who cannot visit all places during the tour may visit each site once through the end of October. Tickets are $25 and the tour is free for anyone younger than 18. Those wishing to buy tickets may do so here.

Comments are closed.