Merrimack Valley Chamber Readies for Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for next month’s Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair by offering an early bird discount for vendors.

The annual event is free to the public and takes place Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, in Andover.

Vendors that register by Friday, Aug. 18, receive $100 off an exhibit space. There are also other sponsorship opportunities. For more information, visit MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...