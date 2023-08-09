Essex North Shore Graduates 30 From Nighthawks Advanced Manufacturing Program

Thirty students from Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School’s Nighthawks Advanced Manufacturing Program graduated at the end of July

The Nighthawks Advanced Manufacturing Program prepares unemployed, underemployed or inexperienced adult learners for careers in manufacturing. It is paid by the GE Foundation and the Advanced Manufacturing Training and Expansion Program with major support from North Shore Community College and MassHire North Shore.

Graduates of the five-month program learn manual and CNC machining and have been trained in the latest technology, blueprint reading, industry math, metrology and other topics relevant to working in modern manufacturing. The course also provides students opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials.

“I am excited for the graduates who are about to begin a life changing career in the manufacturing industry,” said Superintendent Heidi Riccio. “The work our staff and others do to make this a program that is a model for others is amazing. I know these new machinists are appreciative of the program.”

North Shore Community College Program Manager Martin Trice, who said “this cohort of students was one of the highest achieving ones yet,” presented the Susan Ryan award to graduate Jesse Laschi.

In accepting the award, Laschi said, “Susan Ryan truly opened the door for me. I wasn’t sure I would be eligible for the program. I was 34, looking to change careers, and already had a degree. Through this program I have found my ‘why’ and I owe that to Susan, to my instructors and to my peers.”

The award honors Ryan, who passed away earlier this year, for her “sincerity and commitment to the AMTEP programs, her tireless dedication and her overall enthusiasm and sincerity in the students’ success.”

