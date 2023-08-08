Writers Share Their Summer Stories Aug. 17 at Whittier Birthplace

Poets, musicians, comedians and short-story writers are among the people who will share their stories as part of a Summer Stories event at Whittier Birthplace.

Storytellers interested in presenting are asked to email [email protected] to reserve a slot. Open mic will follow if time allows.

Thursday, Aug. 17, is the final story-telling event this summer, taking place from 6-8 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. Attendance is free.

The Summer Stories program is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Massachusetts Cultural Council.

