Former Northern Essex Community College Dean of Student Affairs Landry Dies at 86

Norman J. Landry, 86, of Haverhill, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 4, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rose Elaine (Shepard) Landry, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Landry was born in New Bedford, Dece. 16, 1936, and was the son of the late Roland J. and Lillian B. (Dumoulin) Landry.

Growing up, he worked in his family’s market and enjoyed sailing at their summer camp in Lakeville. He was a devoted student and excelled in math and science. This interest in learning and education would go on to be a focus of his life and career. He attended Bridgewater State College where he majored in mathematics and education. It was there he met the love of his life Rose Elaine Shepherd. Upon graduation, Landry joined the staff of Pentucket Regional High School as a mathematics teacher while simultaneously pursuing his master’s degree in education at Salem State College. He was awarded a National Science Foundation grant to pursue another master’s in mathematics at Rutgers University in New Jersey. He and Rose Elaine lived and worked in New Jersey during this time. He also obtained his doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Nova University and multiple certificates and awards in finance, education, and science.

Landry was hired as the very first mathematics teacher at the new Northern Essex Community College where he then spent 35 years dedicated to the education and development of the student body. He retired in 1995 as dean of Student Affairs. He did not rest in retirement and quickly transitioned to a second 14-year career in the field of financial services. He was civic minded and charitable. He served on many boards including a long-term position on the board of Pentucket Bank and contributed to multiple charities. He loved boating, hiking, photography, reading and researching, but was devoted above all to his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Rose Elaine Mahan and her husband Kevin, Serena Marie Landry-Clohisy, Mary Rollande Landry Concemi and her husband Lou, and Norman Paul Landry and his partner Rochelle Dumont, and grandchildren Michael Patrick Mahan, Thomas Joseph Mahan, Shauna Rose Mahan, Joseph Patrick Clohisy, Julia Serene Clohisy, Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, Emily Rose Concemi and Olivia Marie Landry.

He was predeceased by his older brother Sgt. Paul J. Landry who sacrificed his life in service to our country in Vietnam on April 29, 1967.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m., at Holy Angels Church of Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road, Plaistow, N.H. Interment follows in Holy Angels Cemetery, Plaistow, N.H. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Folds of Honor at foldsofhonor.org or Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

