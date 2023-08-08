EforAll Merrimack Valley to Award Cash Prizes During Thursday Business Pitch Contest

Those with new ideas for launching a business are invited to make a pitch this Thursday and possibly win up to $1,000.

Early-stage entrepreneurs looking to gain exposure and feedback on their business ideas are invited to take part in EforAll Merrimack Valley’s “All Ideas Pitch Contest.” Prizes are $1,000 for the grand prize winner, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. The audience will also decide a Fan Favorite who will win $500.

The contest takes place Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Mill No. 5, 250 Jackson St., Lowell. There is no cost to make a pitch. Registration takes place online here.

