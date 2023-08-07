‘The Bias Inside Us’ Displays All Month at Buttonwoods Museum

As part of Diversity Awareness Month, Buttonwoods Museum is featuring a community engagement project titled “The Bias Inside Us.”

The project will be exhibited at the museum for the entire month.

Developed by the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibit is designed to open channels of communication among community members to explore bias and work toward increasing empathy. Speakers and discussion groups on the topic will take place when scheduled. The exhibit is funded by a grant from the Cummings Foundation.

It is free and may be viewed during regular hours Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., at the Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

