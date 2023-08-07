Methuen Plans ‘Summer Nights Music Series’ Select Friday Nights

Methuen is planning a four-part “Summer Nights Music Series,” beginning this Friday with Ristuben Jazz.

Mayor Neil Perry said the series is a collaboration between the City of Methuen and the Methuen Cultural Council, taking place selected Friday evenings at the Riverwalk Park on Osgood Street. There will be local bands, food trucks and participation by local merchants.

“Our downtown area has long had untapped potential,” said Perry. “Over the last several years, there has been a concerted effort to bring residential units to the area. “However, we cannot stop at adding dwelling units, we must also bring activities and entertainment opportunities for all of our citizens, those who live in the downtown area and beyond.”

Jennifer Loiselle, chair of Methuen’s Cultural Council, brought the idea to the mayor.

Loiselle called “Riverwalk Park is a perfect location,” noting that there is a gazebo for the bands, a grassy area for attendees to gather with their lawn chairs, the Spicket River and its falls flowing in the background and ample parking within the park itself and in its vicinity. “We are hopeful that this will be the start of a summer tradition in Methuen that will grow with each event,” she added.

Besides Ristuben Jazz this Friday, other performers are the Shadow Band, Aug. 25; The Bellas Sept. 8; and Three at Home & Troubadour Soul, Sept. 22. Concerts run from 6-9 p.m.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...