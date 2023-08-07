Dr. Focht to Become President of Anna Jaques Hospital Next Month

Dr. Glenn D. Focht was recently named resident of Newburyport-based Anna Jaques Hospital and begins his new role next month.

Since 2021, Focht has served as chief medical officer and senior vice president of Anna Jaques Hospital as well as chief operating officer of Seacoast Affiliated Group Practice, an Anna Jaques-employed physician practice.

“Dr. Focht is a thoughtful, compassionate, experienced physician leader who has more than 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams,” said Michael Rowan, executive vice president, Hospital and Ambulatory Services of Beth Israel Lahey Health. “He is driven by the mission to provide excellent care to all patients in the communities Anna Jaques serves. We are confident his proven talents and skills as an excellent listener and communicator will allow us to continue meeting the diverse health care needs of the region.”

During his tenure as chief medical officer at Anna Jaques Hospital, Focht has led initiatives to reduce readmissions, launched new practices and entered new markets in three procedural specialties. He has also spearheaded efforts to bring new primary care physicians into the Anna Jaques service area to increase access for patients and supported recruitment of new physicians in obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, reconstructive surgery and gastroenterology.

“I am honored to lead an organization filled with compassionate nurses, physicians and team members, all of whom are focused on providing high-quality care within our community,” Focht said. “I am humbled to have the chance to make a difference for the patients and families we serve, while working to advance the capacities of clinical teams to provide world-class care close to home.”

Anna Jaques also operates Haverhill Medical Offices, at 600 Primrose St., and Haverhill, among other laboratories and radiology locations throughout the area.

Prior to joining Anna Jaques Hospital, Focht served four years as president of the Connecticut Children’s Specialty Group at Connecticut Children’s Hospital, a multi-specialty group that included 200 physicians and more than 100 advanced practice clinicians. He previously served as the chief medical officer for the Pediatric Physicians’ Organization at Boston Children’s Hospital for five years. He was also president of the Central Maine Medical Group at Central Maine Healthcare and held the senior vice president of medical affairs and CMO roles at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton and Milford Regional Hospital for many years.

Interim President Jeffrey Brickman continues in his role until Sept. 4.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...