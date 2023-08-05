Methuen City Council Chair Zeigler Seeks to Succeed Duff on Governor’s Council

Methuen City Council Chair Eunice D. Zeigler this weekend launched her campaign for 5th District governor’s councilor.

Zeigler’s announcement comes on the heels of five-term Governor’s Councilor Eileen R. Duff’s decision to seek the post of Essex County Register of Deeds in 2024 following incumbent John L. O’Brien Jr.’s decision not to seek re-election. Zeigler said she enters the race with Duff’s encouragement.

“I want to thank Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff for her dedicated service to the people of the 5th District over the past 10 years. I’m grateful for her strong leadership toward creating a more fair and equitable justice system in Massachusetts.”

Zeigler, who ran unsuccessfully last year for the redrawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen state senate seat, said she is running for Governor’s Council because she believes she offers “a unique perspective to the body that decides who our judges will be, who sits on our Parole Board and who receives commutations and pardons.” She adds she is not a lawyer and has no conflicts of interest.

“What I bring to the table is the ability to represent all our district’s residents, including historically marginalized communities,” she said.

Zeigler is a first-generation Haitian American and describes herself as a “product of the Methuen Public Schools.” She received her bachelor’s in Political Science and master’s in Economic and Social Development of Regions from UMass. Lowell. Zeigler has served as a member of the Methuen City Council since 2018 and has held roles with the City of Haverhill and the Lowell Housing Authority. She currently leads the Office of Advancement at the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts in Lawrence.

