Councilors Approve Conservation Restriction for West Lowell Avenue, Haverhill, Property

The Haverhill City Council Wednesday night approved a request by the Essex County Greenbelt Association for a conservation restriction on property located at 908 W. Lowell Ave.

The property, owned by Mark W. Sullivan and Karen D. Sullivan, consists of 4.3 acres of farmland and forest. The restriction, which was approved by a unanimous 9-0 vote during the special meeting, ensures the land may only be used for agricultural purposes and that the open space can never be developed. Maggie Brown, Greenbelt’s land conservation project manager, explained the group’s role in the procedure.

“Greenbelt holds the conservation restriction, holds the interest in the land and monitors the terms of the conservation restriction,” she said.

Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua suggested Greenbelt post signs on the property letting the public know that this land is open for recreational purposes, but was surprised to learn doing so is not within the purview of that organization. Brown explained.

“This property is still owned by the private landowner and whether or not the public is allowed is up to the private landowners,” she said.

The approved contract still requires the signature of Mayor James J. Fiorentini, who has expressed support for the plan, before going into effect.

