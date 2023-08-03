Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking Breakfast

Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream hosts members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a networking breakfast.

Coffee and a continental breakfast will be served. Besides networking, there will also be business card drawings to win door prizes

The breakfast takes place Monday, Aug. 21, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream, 18 Ayers Village Road, Route 97, in Methuen. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

