Motorcyclist, 64, Dies in Plaistow Crash; Police Arrest 78-Year-Old for Allegedly Leaving Scene

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries she received during a Wednesday crash in Plaistow, N.H., and the driver of a pickup truck was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene.

Plaistow Police said Lory Beck of Epping, N.H., died as a result of the crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road. Police said she was struck on Main Street and witnesses gave officers a detailed description of the truck and driver said to be involved.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics of the Trinity Ambulance service, the Plaistow Fire Department and the medical staff of Lawrence General Hospital, Ms. Beck passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision,” police said in a statement.

Seventy-eight-year-old Barry Burrows of Kingston, N.H., was arrested with the help of the Newton and Kingston Police Departments, officials said. Burrows was charged with conduct after an accident with death resulting and placed in “preventive detention” at Rockingham County jail.

The case is under investigation with the help of New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Officer Chris Iacozzi at 603-382-1200.

