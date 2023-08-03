Haverhill Elections are Non-Partisan, But Here is How Candidates Think of Themselves

Although Haverhill’s local elections are non-partisan, many residents have expressed curiosity about party affiliations held by the city’s various candidates.

According to city records, three out of the five candidates for mayor are affiliated with the Democratic Party. They are, alphabetically, City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, George Eleftheriou and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr.

Registered Republicans in the mayoral race are Debra Campanile and retired Patrolman Guy E. Cooper.

Among those seeking election at-large to the City Council are Democrats John A. Michitson, Fred A. Simmons and Thomas J. Sullivan. Unenrolled candidates are Timothy J. Jordan and Colin F. LePage.

In the Ward 1 City Council race, Ralph T. Basiliere is a Democrat, while Alexander Veras is registered as Republican; Ward 2, Katrina Hobbs Everett, Democrat, and Toni Sapienza-Donais, unenrolled; Ward 3, Devan Ferreira, unenrolled; Ward 4, Craig Lambert and Melissa J. Lewandowski, unenrolled, and Kenneth E. Quimby, Democrat; Ward 5, Michael Morales, unenrolled, and Shaun P. Toohey, Republican; Ward 6, Oliver Aguilo, Democrat, and Michael S. McGonagle, unenrolled; and Ward 7, Catherine P. Rogers, unenrolled.

In the Ward 1 School Committee contest, Esteban Marte, Democrat; Ward 2, Toni Sapienza-Donais, unenrolled, and Gail M. Sullivan, Democrat; Ward 3, Liliana Dilonex, Democrat, and Cheryl Ferguson, Republican; Ward 4, Mikaela Lalumiere and Courtney Thomas, both unenrolled, and Fred A. Simmons and Scott W. Wood Jr., Democrats; Ward 5, Lynette Hickey, Republican, and Jill Story, Democrat; Ward 6, Yonnie Collins, Democrat, and Chad Pfeil, unenrolled; and Ward 7, Edward Downer and Thomas Grannemann, Democrats, and Hunter Rogers, unenrolled.

In other campaign news, Ward 4 School Committee candidate Mikaela Lalumiere is having an ice cream social meet and greet tonight, from 4-6 p.m., at Biggart’s Ice Cream on Amesbury Road in Haverhill. Hot fudge sundaes and slush will be provided free of charge. There’s more about on Lalumiere and the meet and greet at MLforHaverhill.com.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Hobbs Everett, Katrina Sapienza-Donais, Toni City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lambert, Craig Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 Marte, Esteban School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Sullivan, Gail M. School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney Wood, Scott W. Jr. School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Downer, Edward Grannemann, Thomas Rogers, Hunter * No election in 2023

