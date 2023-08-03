Annual Armenian Picnic Includes Food, Tours, Activities Aug. 27

Chicken kabobs, losh (lamb) kebobs, rice pilaf, salad and bread, hot dogs and potato chips will be served alongside Armenian coffee and pastries at the upcoming Annual Armenian Picnic.

Tours of the new church will be given, music will be provided by the Jason Naroian Ensemble and children’s activities and raffles will be on hand on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe at 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. A full cash bar will be available.

Those interested may bring their own lawn chairs and sit outside or stay in the air-conditioned hall. One dollar of the price of each dinner will be donated to the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

