Fundraiser Supports Those with Cerebral Palsy, Honors Memory of Haverhill Toddler

A fundraiser to support individuals with cerebral palsy and other disabilities is being planned in memory of 3-year-old Alayah Rowe of Haverhill.

Organizers are “calling all motorcycles” Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 5 p.m., at the AmVets, 576 Primrose St. Haverhill, for a group ride to Rowley and back.

Live music and food and drinks will be provided at the post. Raffle baskets and T-shirts may be ordered. Rider entry fee is $20. Passenger fee is $10 and general admission is $5. All proceeds go to United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston to honor Alayah.

