Firefighters Knock Down Plaistow, N.H., Garage Fire Within Minutes, Save Adjacent Home

Plaistow, N.H., firefighters were able to quickly knock down an aggressive garage fire Wednesday morning, keeping it from spreading to an adjacent home.

The Plaistow Fire Department reports no injuries stemming from the fire which started just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, at 134 Main St. Upon receiving 9-1-1 emergency calls, Plaistow Engine 8 responded within a minute of being dispatched and arrived within three minutes. They found a large garage with heavy fire showing that was threatening a nearby residence. Firefighters report the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

There was “heavy fire damage” at the garage, but the home was saved and further property damage was stopped.

The Fire Department credited trained dispatchers sending appropriate resources, staffing that allows an immediate response of a capable fire suppression force, up-to-date and dependable equipment, training and mutual aid.

Besides Plaistow firefighters, help came from Plaistow Police; Atkinson, Newton, Kingston, East Kingston, Salem, Hampstead and Brentwood, N.H., and Haverhill fire departments; and Trinity EMS and Rehab. Station coverage was provided by Merrimac, Derry and Danville.

