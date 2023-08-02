Change in Haverhill’s Restaurant Scene with Second Joseph’s Location, Closing of Barking Dog

Change is on its way to downtown Haverhill’s restaurant scene with a well-known local brand coming to the district and a longtime eatery becoming the second this year to close shop.

Joseph’s Trattoria and Bakery, whose Ward Hill location will become the center of the new “Oxford Crossing” village, is proposing a new “Joseph’s Downtown” location on the site of the former Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s Restaurant, which closed in February.

Applicant Deanna Faro Gaiero is asking the Haverhill License Commission this Thursday to grant a new all alcoholic beverage license. License Commission Clerk Jennifer Sanchez said plans call for Joseph’s Trattoria and Bakery to keep its existing license at 145 Oxford Ave., Haverhill, for use after completion of its new restaurant, 230 housing units and retail space.

According to the application, Joseph’s plans to lease the downtown space from Krueger LLP, managed by Philip R. Rice, and purchase existing restaurant equipment there for $150,000.

WHAV reached out to Gaiero for comment, but a reply was not immediately received.

Meanwhile, Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill, closed its doors Sunday. Sanchez said the License Commission had no advance knowledge of the planned shuttering.

“We have had an incredible 11 years serving downtown Haverhill. We want to thank all our loyal regulars. You will be missed. We also want to thank our staff for all their hard work, years of service and dedication. It has been a great run,” the company said in a social media posting.

It is referring its Haverhill customers to its two Amesbury restaurants, the Barking Dog Bar and Grill and the Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar., where it will also honor any outstanding gift certificates.

The Haverhill License Commission meets Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, on the second floor of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...