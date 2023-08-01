The Public May Pay Respects Saturday to Late Atkinson Fire Chief Murray

Firefighters pay tribute to Atkinson Fire Chief Brian S. Murray Saturday morning followed by calling hours for the public.

Murray died unexpectedly Sunday. He leaves his wife Lisa and daughter Gianna.

According to a statement, “Fire Chief Murray was a member of the fire service for over 34 years, serving the Stoddard, Gilford, Durham, Manchester, Salem and Atkinson Fire Departments. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Fire Chief Murray was a beloved member of our extended community, actively engaging with residents, schools, former colleagues and local organizations. His kindness and compassion touched countless lives, inspiring admiration, and respect from all who had the privilege of knowing him. As one colleague said, “he was an easy man to respect.”

Atkinson Fire Department Public Information Officer Paula Holigan said Assistant Chief Andrew Schafer is serving as acting chief. The public may pay respects Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Carrier’s Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, N.H.

Private funeral services take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

