State Awards $100,000 to Essex County District Attorney’s Office for Violence Prevention

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is receiving $100,000 for violence prevention, response and community engagement efforts through the summer and fall months when, the state says, violent crime is often at its peak.

Gov. Maura Healey met Monday with community partners, state public safety officials, district attorneys and police to discuss collaborative community partnerships that have proven impacts on public safety. The state’s Safer Communities Initiative distributed $1.5 million in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.

“The Safer Communities grant program invests in the success of strong partnerships and underscores the importance of a team approach to the prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies needed to improve community safety and reach at-risk youth,” said Healey. “No single agency can do it alone, but working as partners, across disciplines and jurisdictions, we can make meaningful changes in young people’s lives.”

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker will dedicate half of awarded money to projects aimed at prevention, intervention and/or diversion programming. The remainder of the money is intended to support enforcement and prosecution. In addition, a portion of the funds received by State Police will support youth programming.

Previous grant-funded enforcement partnerships between state and local police resulted in the removal of 95 illegally possessed firearms from Massachusetts communities and the seizure of approximately 44,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 2,900 grams of cocaine and crack and 4,000 grams of marijuana, according to State Police data from July through December 2022.

“Youth violence has a profound impact on victims, families and communities. Strong partnerships and collaborative result-driven solutions remain the most effective way to address the complex issues that drive gun violence,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...