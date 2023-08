Access 21, a Haverhill High School program that teaches workforce readiness skills, is sponsoring Rock Band 2023.

Local rock bands, including The Red Stripes, Ghostriders, The Soy Boys, 4X Crazy and others will play. The performances are free.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School auditorium, 685 Washington St, Haverhill.

