Oldest Building in Haverhill’s Historic Shoe District Set for Restoration, Mixed-Uses

The oldest building in the Washington Street Shoe District, the Franklin Block, is being restored to its original look and will provide 21 market rate apartments, while keeping retail on its first floor.

The building, actually at 200 Merrimack St., was acquired last week by local developer Jonathan Cody from nine owners of 16 commercial condominiums. It was known for many years as the home of D.J. Casey Paper Co. following its initial restoration more than 40 years ago.

“Built in 1856, this is the oldest building in the Haverhill’s Washington Street Shoe District. I am excited to restore and preserve such a Haverhill landmark,” Cody told WHAV.

Despite its Merrimack Street address, the Franklin Block represents the easternmost end of the historic district. The area, which includes the 1882 fire-ravaged Washington and Wingate Streets, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. elaborated before a meeting of the Planning Board.

“This is a significant property in the downtown. It really bifurcates the Merrimack Street urban renewal area—the death of urban renewal, stopped. Thank God. The historic district was preserved beyond that,” he explained.

Planning Board members approved the major site plan this past spring and members of the Washington Street Historic District Commission gave their blessings in April. Pillsbury noted City Council approval is not necessary since the project meets the streamlined permitting requirements allowed under the Merrimack Street Gateway Renaissance Overlay District. Others so permitted have been Harbor Place and The Heights.

All parking requirements for tenants will be met at nearby 17-19 West St., that Cody also owns.

There will be 11 one-bedroom units and 10 studios. Cody told Haverhill Planning Board members that, based on his conversion of the former St. Joseph’s School, market rents are averaging $1,600 for a studio and around $1,900-$1,950 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Existing businesses moving to the first floor are Wellesley Design Group, from the fourth floor, to space occupied by Essex Management, and Shoe Town Art Center and Be Imagine Music Studio, both now on the second floor.

Eric Karlstad of Wellesley Design Group told Planning Board members, Cody “has made a commitment to the community to not only develop housing for our community, but to supporting artists for Creative Haverhill.” He noted work from local artists are displayed at St. Joseph’s Lofts.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...