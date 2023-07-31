N.H. Association of Conservation Commissions Accepting Entries in Nature Photo Contest

The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Commissions is granting prizes ranging from $50 to $250 for original nature photographs.

The “Water, Wetlands and Wildlife in the Natural World” contest is open through Sept. 8 for photographs taken anytime this year by age groups of 12 and under, teens 13-18 and adults 19 and up. Winners in each age group receive $250 and honorable mentions receive $50 each.

The Association says it is primarily looking for photographs that inspire the preservation of our natural environment.

Entries may be submitted online at nhacc.org.

