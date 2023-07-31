Atkinson Officials Report Death of Fire Chief Brian Murray, Say He Led by Example

Atkinson, N.H., officials Sunday reported the death of Fire Chief Brian S. Murray, who had served in the position more than two years and had been a member of New Hampshire Fire and EMS services since 1989.

A joint statement by the Fire Department and Board of Selectmen credited the chief as “instrumental in the growth and advancement of our fire department, fostering a culture of professionalism, courage and camaraderie among our firefighters.”

The statement said Murray implemented innovative strategies and put in place state-of-the-art technology to enhance firefighting and EMS capabilities.

“In the face of adversity, Fire Chief Murray remained steadfast, bravely confronting dangerous situations and leading by example during critical incidents. His bravery and unwavering commitment to protecting our community will be forever etched in our memories,” the statement read.

They asked the community to come together to “honor the legacy of Fire Chief Murray and remember the profound impact he had on all of us.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for more information.

