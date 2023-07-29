Woman Receives Burns in Two-Alarm Haverhill Condo Fire Believed Caused by Candle

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns and a family pet died in a late Friday morning blaze that destroyed a West Meadow Hill condominium.

Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the cause of the fire was accidental.

“She had a lit candle and somehow a pillow got too close to it and caught fire, igniting the house on fire,” he said.

Firefighters were dispatched after receiving a 9-1-1- emergency call at 11:54 a.m. Engine 1 out of the High Street station was the first to arrive at the 14 Perkins Court condominium and found heavy fire showing. A second alarm was quickly struck by Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Akstin because of initial reports of an injury and high heat.

“The conditions for Engine 1 deteriorated very quickly because of the intensity of the fire. They withdrew momentarily and then re-entered with other crews and they quickly extinguished the fire,” the chief told WHAV.

Rescue 1 out of Water Street was second to arrive, followed by all city crews when the second alarm was struck. A Haverhill police officer is credited with helping one of two residents escape the home and receive treatment.

Firefighters were able to limit damage to the single condominium unit and brought the fire under control with 20 minutes and the alarm struck out within 40 minutes.

“They did a great job containing it to this unit, given the attack and the approach. They had heavy damage,” O’Brien said.

According to city records, the three-bedroom unit, built in 1987, is owned by Corliss and George Mullin.

