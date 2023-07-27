Pentucket Bank Promotes Eastman, Palovich and Pereira to Key Leadership Positions

Pentucket Bank recently promoted three to key leadership positions.

Leanne M. Eastman advances to senior vice president, community and public relations director, while Stacey L. Palovich, becomes senior vice president, senior banking officer, and Kerianne S. Pereira moves up to senior vice president, senior lending officer.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H. Dowst and President Eric G. Leutertiz said the promotions are made concurrent with the holding company merger between Pentucket Bancorp, MHC, and Newburyport Five Cent Bancorp, MHC, coming together as River Run Bancorp, MHC. Each bank continues to operate independently.

Eastman has worked for Pentucket Bank for more than 13 years and is responsible for the formulation of strategic marketing plans in support of annual goals. She also has established guidelines and provides oversight for community support efforts. She led the bank’s recent rebrand initiative, resulting in the “Start with Heart” tagline. In her new role, Eastman continues to be responsible for community support efforts, while working closely with a team at Newburyport Bank to assist with its community support strategy. She also will manage the public relations and corporate event strategies for both banks.

Palovich joined Pentucket Bank in 2022 and has more than 10 years of industry experience. She oversees retail deposit and mortgage loan goals for the bank while managing the bank’s mortgage loan originators, retail branch administration team and treasury services, with plans to add a business banking team. She is also is responsible for formulating strategic business deposit goals. Her most recent role at Pentucket Bank was as senior vice president, commercial lending team leader. Palovich also piloted the new Pentucket Bank Healthcare program, specifically designed for the banking needs of dentists.

Pereira started at Pentucket Bank in March 2020 in the role of vice president and commercial loan officer. She delivers more than 19 years of banking experience, with more than 11 years in lending. Her primary role is to provide direction in formulating the strategic commercial loan goals, while also overseeing the commercial lending team. She works closely with the executive leadership to drive growth in the commercial loan portfolio and to collaborate among business lines. She continues to manage several long-term lending relationships for the bank.

