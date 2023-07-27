Haverhill Public Library Presents Outdoor Concert Series Thursdays in August

Mica’s Groove Train, Rick Anthony as Elvis and the Fretbenders are on tap Thursdays in August as the Haverhill Public Library presents its Outdoor Concert Series.

Mica’s Groove Train, nominated as New England Music Awards 2019’s “Best Soul/R&B Act” and 2022’s “Best Soul/R&B Act of the Year,” performs Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Lawrence-born Rick Anthony began paying tribute to the late Elvis Presley for audiences when he was 14 years old at a school lip-sync contest. He borrowed an Elvis-style jumpsuit, a wig and took home first place. Anthony performs Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Featuring Diane and Bob Kordas, New England Americana duo, the Fretbenders, have a sound based in blues, roots music and with a dash of folk and country. They perform Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m.

All concerts take place on the lawn next to library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets.

