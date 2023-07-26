Here’s a Preview of Tattersall Farm-to-Table Night Tomorrow

With Tattersall Farm-to-Table night coming up tomorrow, organizers are calling attention to some specific treats to savor.

There are a variety of chefs led by Kristen Carbone of Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream, offering barbeque, chicken and pulled pork; a Sicilian pizza party courtesy of La Pizza Di Forno; grilling stations from such regional farms as Heron Pond Farm, Chris’ Farm Stand and chef Paul Emmitt; wings by Chef Mike of Roasted; cold coffee and Greek desserts from Drop Café; Craic Sauce’s hot sauce and home-made Hummus from Chef Scott of L’Arche Boston North.

To wash it down, there are wines, craft beer IPAs and lagers, hard ciders, and more. Among the selections are wines by Tozi Imports, Anchor & Hope winery, 1634 Meadery, Eden Ciders, Bird Dog Cider. Idle Hands Brewery IPAs, Great Marsh Brewing Company lagers, Mill 77 Brewing., Ipswich Brewery, Banded Brewing Co., Moonlight Meadery and a welcome bar by Craft Collective.

Currier Square band is also performing.

While there are some tables and chairs available, guests are advised to bring picnic blankets or camping chairs.

Tattersall Farm-to-Table 2023 takes place Thursday, July 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill. Attendees must be 21 or older with valid identification. Parking will be at the farm and directions will be provided upon arrival. Tickets are $45 and available online.

