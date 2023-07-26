Haverhill Mayoral Contest Narrows to Five; Other Changes Following Nomination Papers Deadline

The race for Haverhill’s next mayor has narrowed to five with two candidates choosing not to file completed nomination papers by yesterday’s deadline.

Mayoral candidates Timothy Slavit, a former assistant harbormaster, and Melanie Tamberino will not appear on ballots this fall. Candidates remaining in the race for mayor, at least for the time being, are City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, Debra Campanile, retired Patrolman Guy E. Cooper, George Eleftheriou and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr.

Wood last week also took nomination papers to run for the Ward 4 School Committee seat.

Races could still narrow further as candidates have until Thursday, Aug. 10, to withdraw.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright also notes the contest for Ward 2 city councilor is down to Katrina Hobbs Everett and incumbent School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais. As WHAV reported last week, Carmen Garcia-King—one of the first newcomers to announce a run this past spring— informally notified the city clerk’s office she decided against a run because of her schedule. Stephen J. Costa, who pulled papers for the seat, notified supporters on social media of his change of heart.

“I am withdrawing my name from the election for the ward 2 council seat. I wouldn’t be able to serve the ward in the capacity I would like to. I will not be submitting my papers today to the City Clark’s office. I will continue with my work with Citizens for Haverhill Fire as the chairman. I wish both Kat and Toni all the best in the race,” he wrote.

For the Ward 4 City Council seat, Frank L. Crowe also chose not to return nomination papers. Remaining in the race for that seat are Craig Lambert, incumbent City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski and former Councilor Kenneth E. Quimby.

A full list of current Haverhill candidates appears below.

In other campaign news, Chad Pfeil formally launches his campaign to represent Ward 6 on the School Committee with a reception Monday, Aug. 14, from 6-8 p.m., at Mr. Mike’s Restaurant, 1149 Main St., Haverhill. Refreshments and appetizers will be served and a cash bar is available.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Hobbs Everett, Katrina Sapienza-Donais, Toni City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lambert, Craig Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 Marte, Esteban School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Sullivan, Gail M. School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney Wood, Scott School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Downer, Edward Grannemann, Thomas Rogers, Hunter * No election in 2023

